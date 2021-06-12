SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Health

COVID-19: Nearly 20% of Albertans double-vaccinated as province reports 179 new infections

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted June 12, 2021 6:58 pm
A health-care worker receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Edmonton, Alta. View image in full screen
A health-care worker receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Edmonton, Alta. Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Alberta reported 179 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the province’s total active cases to 3,247.

Labs completed an estimated 5,500 tests in the last 24 hours, putting the province’s positivity rate at 3.3 per cent. Alberta labs also identified 229 new cases of variants of concern.

Read more: AHS breaks down vaccination data of COVID-19 Delta variant outbreak at Calgary hospital

More than 3.3 million doses of vaccine had been administered as of Saturday, with 68.5 per cent of the province’s eligible population having received at least one dose.

Just over 19 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and over have been fully vaccinated with two doses, Alberta Health said.

Two-hundred-and-ninety people are being treated in Alberta hospitals for COVID-19, with 74 in ICUs.

Four more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported to Alberta Health in the last 24 hours. Two men in the Calgary zone died, one in his 50s and one in his 60s. Both cases included comorbidities. A woman in her 50s in the Central zone died, and also included comorbidities. A man in his 50s with no known comorbidities also died.

Trending Stories

Read more: Vaccine hesitancy: What prevents some Albertans from getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

This weekend was the first to fall within Alberta’s Stage 2 of reopening for summer, which saw restrictions on indoor dining loosen, as well as limits on outdoor gatherings.

In a tweet, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw encouraged Albertans to enjoy the beautiful weather on the weekend, “but please continue to follow all public health measures in effect and make safe choices.”

