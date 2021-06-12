COVID-19: Nearly 20% of Albertans double-vaccinated as province reports 179 new infections

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta reported 179 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the province’s total active cases to 3,247.

Labs completed an estimated 5,500 tests in the last 24 hours, putting the province’s positivity rate at 3.3 per cent. Alberta labs also identified 229 new cases of variants of concern.

More than 3.3 million doses of vaccine had been administered as of Saturday, with 68.5 per cent of the province’s eligible population having received at least one dose.

Just over 19 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and over have been fully vaccinated with two doses, Alberta Health said.

Two-hundred-and-ninety people are being treated in Alberta hospitals for COVID-19, with 74 in ICUs.

Story continues below advertisement

Four more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported to Alberta Health in the last 24 hours. Two men in the Calgary zone died, one in his 50s and one in his 60s. Both cases included comorbidities. A woman in her 50s in the Central zone died, and also included comorbidities. A man in his 50s with no known comorbidities also died.

This weekend was the first to fall within Alberta’s Stage 2 of reopening for summer, which saw restrictions on indoor dining loosen, as well as limits on outdoor gatherings.

In a tweet, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw encouraged Albertans to enjoy the beautiful weather on the weekend, “but please continue to follow all public health measures in effect and make safe choices.”

Enjoy the beautiful weather this first weekend of Stage 2 but please continue to follow all public health measures in effect and make safe choices. Find out more at https://t.co/XJxuoJ8Tis. (3/3) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) June 12, 2021

Advertisement