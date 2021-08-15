SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Yellowhead

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:24 pm
The federal riding of Yellowhead in Alberta. View image in full screen
The federal riding of Yellowhead in Alberta. Courtesy, Elections Canada

The Alberta riding of Yellowhead is located west of Edmonton and stretches as far as the B.C. border.

The Yellowhead electoral district encompasses parts of Parkland County, Leduc County, Clearwater County, Yellowhead County, Lac Ste. Anne County and Brazeau County. It includes the municipalities of Hinton, Edson and Drayton Valley.

The riding gets its name from the Yellowhead Pass, which is a mountain pass in the Canadian Rockies.

The riding has been a Conservative stronghold for years.

Conservative Gerald Soroka won the riding in the 2019 election after former Conservative MP Jim Eglinski announced he was not seeking re-election. Eglinski was elected first in a November 2014 byelection and then re-elected in the 2015 federal election.

Trending Stories

Candidates

Conservatives: Gerald Soroka (incumbent)

 

