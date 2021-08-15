SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Red Deer—Lacombe

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:24 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Red Deer—Lacombe. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Red Deer—Lacombe. Elections Canada

The riding of Red Deer—Lacombe includes Lacombe County, Ponoka County and the portion of Red Deer and Red Deer County that is north of the David Thompson Highway.

The riding includes five First Nation communities, and 11.5 per cent of the population identify as Indigenous.

Red Deer is Alberta’s third most populous city in Alberta, after Calgary and Edmonton

The city of Red Deer, formerly represented in a single riding, was split in two in 2015’s redistribution. Conservative Earl Dreeshen, first elected in 2008, was re-elected in the other half of the city, in Red Deer—Mountain View. Conservative Blaine Calkins represented the former Wetaskiwin riding starting in 2006 and has represented Red Deer—Lacombe since 2015.

Trending Stories

Candidates

Conservatives: Blaine Calkins (incumbent)

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagElections Canada tagRed Deer tagConservative tagLacombe tagBlaine Calkins tagRed Deer-Lacombe tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers