Canada election: Red Deer—Lacombe

The riding of Red Deer—Lacombe includes Lacombe County, Ponoka County and the portion of Red Deer and Red Deer County that is north of the David Thompson Highway.

The riding includes five First Nation communities, and 11.5 per cent of the population identify as Indigenous.

Red Deer is Alberta’s third most populous city in Alberta, after Calgary and Edmonton

The city of Red Deer, formerly represented in a single riding, was split in two in 2015’s redistribution. Conservative Earl Dreeshen, first elected in 2008, was re-elected in the other half of the city, in Red Deer—Mountain View. Conservative Blaine Calkins represented the former Wetaskiwin riding starting in 2006 and has represented Red Deer—Lacombe since 2015.

Candidates

Conservatives: Blaine Calkins (incumbent)

