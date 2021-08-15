SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Peace River—Westlock

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:24 pm
A map showing the boundaries of the federal riding of Peace River-Westlock. View image in full screen
A map showing the boundaries of the federal riding of Peace River-Westlock. CREDIT: https://www.elections.ca

The federal riding of Peace River—Westlock is in north-central Alberta, north of Edmonton and west of Fort McMurray.

Roughly 23 per cent of the riding’s residents identify as Aboriginal, and Cree is the most commonly spoken Indigenous language.

The riding was created in 2012 through redistribution.

Conservative Arnold Viersen, who is a former mechanic, has held the seat since the 2015 election.

Candidates

Conservative: Arnold Viersen (incumbent)

 

