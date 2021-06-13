Menu

Crime

RCMP look for suspect(s) after man shot in Spruce Grove

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 13, 2021 11:40 am
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Callum Smith / Global News

A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was shot in Spruce Grove late Saturday night and now RCMP are seeking a suspect or suspects as they investigate what happened.

Police said officers were called to the 800 block of McLeod Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a victim who sustained a gunshot wound.

“(He) was transported to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening,” the RCMP said in a news release issued Sunday.

“The investigation is ongoing and it is believed that this was not a random act and that the suspect or suspects fled the scene in a what is described as a smaller grey SUV.”

Anyone who may have information about what happened is asked to call the Parkland RCMP detachment at 825-220-7267. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or contacting them. online at http://www.P3Tips.com.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch below: Some Global News videos about shootings in and around Edmonton.

Click to play video: 'RCMP investigate shooting death along Baseline Road in Sherwood Park' RCMP investigate shooting death along Baseline Road in Sherwood Park
