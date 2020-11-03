Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
November 3 2020 8:22pm
02:01

5 shootings in 4 days in Edmonton

A string of shootings the past few days has kept Edmonton police busy looking for suspects. Are these random crimes happening at once or are they becoming a trend in gun violence? Lisa MacGregor looks into it.

