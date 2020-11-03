‘Normally it’s not quite this busy’: 5 shootings in 4 days in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A string of shootings over the past few days is keeping police busy looking for suspects and has numerous neighbourhoods on edge in Edmonton.

Gunshots and police tape covering the front of a home has become a common sight this past week, with five shootings in four days.

The latest shooting happened Tuesday at 129 Avenue and 117 Street NW. The Edmonton Police Service said they responded to reports of a shooting at around 11 a.m.

“We had a report of a gunshot victim on the sidewalk out front of the residence,” Staff Sgt. Mark Ulmer said. “He (the victim) has a minor wound to his arm, I’m not sure which arm but again he’s fine, he’ll survive.”

Police said the victim was not being cooperative and the tactical unit was called out to clear the home. No further details about that shooting have been released by police.

“Normally it’s not quite this busy with shootings but whether or not this is related to any of the other ones, I can’t say,” Ulmer said.

From getaway cars set on fire to disturbing shootings happening in broad daylight — four of the five shootings this past week happened during the day. Three of them were between 6 to 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Global News obtained surveillance video that caught one of the shootings on camera in the southwest, in the community of Graydon Hill Point.

Man shot 5 times in southwest Edmonton as police investigate 3 different incidents

That shooting happened outside the victim’s house after he dropped his kid off at school.

Stray bullets also riddled the neighbourhood.

The time of day of these shootings is surprising to University of Alberta criminology professor, Temitope Oriola.

“Yes, this is unusual. Violent crimes usually happen mostly in the summer months and in December and usually between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m,” Oriola, said.

He thinks the pandemic might play a role in terms of when these shooters have an opportunity to act.

“Usually shooters and miscellaneous criminals rely on the cover of darkness to carry out the activity — but perhaps because for the most part people are home,” Oriola said.

Police said they have connected two of the latest five shootings as of Tuesday. Officers have not said if they’re gang related or if they’ve arrested any suspects in the crimes.

On Wednesday afternoon Edmonton’s police chief, along with other officers, will speak to the media to address the recent rash of violence.