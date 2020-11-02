Menu

Crime

2 people sent to hospital with gunshot wounds after west Edmonton home invasions

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Edmonton police investigate a home invasion and shooting in the area of 102 Avenue and 163 Street Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
Edmonton police investigate a home invasion and shooting in the area of 102 Avenue and 163 Street Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Dean Twardzik, Global News

Two men were sent to hospital with gunshot wounds following two separate incidents in west Edmonton Monday morning.

Edmonton police said they were called just before 6 a.m. to a home invasion in the area of 104 Avenue and 149 Street. A man was shot and was taken to hospital in critical condition, police said in a news release.

A second home invasion happened in the area of 102 Avenue and 163 Street, where a man was also shot and taken to hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Police said the home invasions happened a few minutes apart for one another.

At this point, it’s not known if the two scenes are connected or whether any suspects are in custody.

More to come…

