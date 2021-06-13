China ‘harming their own interests’ by detaining 2 Michaels, Trudeau says

The Chinese government is “harming their own interests” by keeping two Canadian men in arbitrary detention, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said after a three-day gathering with leaders of the world’s seven wealthiest countries.

Speaking to reporters after the G7 Leaders’ Summit, the prime minister condemned the detainment of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, adding that there was a “very clear consensus” among the G7 on their commitment to ending the practice.

“This approach is not just harming their standing in the global economy, but is also harming their own interests,” Trudeau said. “It is counterproductive for China to be engaging in this and that is something that we are all speaking with one voice on.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:52 Biden stars at G7 summit, Trudeau talks detained Cdns in China Biden stars at G7 summit, Trudeau talks detained Cdns in China

Canada launched the Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations in February, which calls upon all states to put an end to arbitrary detention.

“What has happened to the two Micheal’s should not have happened and indeed could happen in any country around the world,” Trudeau said, adding that the use of arbitrary detention and and coercive diplomacy by China is “of concern to all of us.”

“That is why the G7 reaffirmed its commitment to our arbitrary detention initiative, not just aimed at China, but that countries around the world who are using detention of citizens for political purposes.”

Kovrig and Spavor were arbitrarily detained in China in December of 2018, in what is largely viewed as retaliation for the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou for extradition to the United States on fraud charges.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.