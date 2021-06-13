G7 leaders call for ‘timely’ and ‘transparent’ probe into COVID-19 origins

Send this page to someone via email

The G7 leaders have endorsed calls for a “timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based” further investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

In a joint statement released Sunday, the leaders of seven of the richest nations called for “strengthening transparency and accountability, including reiterating our commitment to the full implementation of, and improved compliance with, the International Health Regulations 2005.”

“This includes investigating, reporting and responding to outbreaks of unknown origin. We also call for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 COVID-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts’ report, in China,” the statement said.

1:58 Trudeau says Canada supports U.S. investigation into the origins of COVID-19 Trudeau says Canada supports U.S. investigation into the origins of COVID-19 – May 27, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson too said that Britain wants further investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, but that at the moment the country doesn’t believe it came from a lab.

Speaking at the end of the Group of Seven summit in southwest England, Johnson said that while it doesn’t look as if this particular disease came from a lab, the world needs to “keep an open mind.”

Though the notion was once dismissed by most public health experts and government officials, the hypothesis that COVID-19 leaked accidentally from a Chinese lab is now under a new U.S. investigation ordered by President Joe Biden.

Many scientists still believe the virus most likely jumped from animals to humans.

–With files from Global News’ Twinkle Ghosh