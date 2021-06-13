SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

G7 leaders call for ‘timely’ and ‘transparent’ probe into COVID-19 origins

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 13, 2021 1:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Biden says he’s likely to release U.S. intelligence report on COVID-19 origins' Biden says he’s likely to release U.S. intelligence report on COVID-19 origins
WATCH ABOVE: Biden says he's likely to release U.S. intelligence report on COVID-19 origins – May 27, 2021

The G7 leaders have endorsed calls for a “timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based” further investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

In a joint statement released Sunday, the leaders of seven of the richest nations called for “strengthening transparency and accountability, including reiterating our commitment to the full implementation of, and improved compliance with, the International Health Regulations 2005.”

Read more: The U.S. is investigating the origins of COVID-19. Here’s what’s known about the probe

“This includes investigating, reporting and responding to outbreaks of unknown origin. We also call for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 COVID-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts’ report, in China,” the statement said.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau says Canada supports U.S. investigation into the origins of COVID-19' Trudeau says Canada supports U.S. investigation into the origins of COVID-19
Trudeau says Canada supports U.S. investigation into the origins of COVID-19 – May 27, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson too said that Britain wants further investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, but that at the moment the country doesn’t believe it came from a lab.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Speaking at the end of the Group of Seven summit in southwest England, Johnson said that while it doesn’t look as if this particular disease came from a lab, the world needs to “keep an open mind.”

Read more: G7 leaders agree on China, COVID-19 vaccines and taxing corporations at summit

Though the notion was once dismissed by most public health experts and government officials, the hypothesis that COVID-19 leaked accidentally from a Chinese lab is now under a new U.S. investigation ordered by President Joe Biden.
Many scientists still believe the virus most likely jumped from animals to humans.

–With files from Global News’ Twinkle Ghosh 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Coronavirus tagCOVID tagJoe Biden tagBoris Johnson tagG7 tagG7 leaders summit tagCovid-19 Origins tagg7 calls for investigation into covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers