Canada

Trudeau, other G7 leaders to discuss foreign policy on 2nd day of summit

By Stephanie Taylor The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2021 7:11 am
Click to play video: 'Will G7’s vaccine dose donation be enough to help poorer nations fight COVID-19?' Will G7’s vaccine dose donation be enough to help poorer nations fight COVID-19?
WATCH: Will G7's vaccine dose donation be enough to help poorer nations fight COVID-19?

Foreign policy is on the agenda for a meeting between international leaders gathered in England to strategize on how best to tackle some of their most pressing challenges.

Ramping up the worldwide vaccine campaign to beat COVID-19 is a major focus of the G7 Leaders’ Summit, hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth to G7: Are you supposed to be enjoying yourselves?

Another area they will turn their attention to is foreign policy, which they will discuss during a closed-door session.

How to deal with China and its more aggressive stance is one of the challenges faced by these countries, including Canada, which has strong economic ties to the nation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing pressure from the Opposition Conservatives to be tougher with China, where two Canadians were detained following the 2018 arrest of a Huawei Technologies executive for extradition to the United States on fraud charges.

Click to play video: 'G7 summit: UK’s Boris Johnson says leaders’ meeting a chance to learn from COVID-19 lessons' G7 summit: UK’s Boris Johnson says leaders’ meeting a chance to learn from COVID-19 lessons
G7 summit: UK’s Boris Johnson says leaders’ meeting a chance to learn from COVID-19 lessons

He has said in the past that his Liberal government is working hard to bring them home and sees their detention as a retaliation and pressure tactic since Meng Wanzhou was arrested.

Throughout the day, Trudeau is also set meet with the leaders of France, Italy and Germany. He met with Johnson the day before.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
