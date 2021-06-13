Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manhunt continues for New Brunswick shooting suspect, second person arrested

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 13, 2021 10:06 am
Click to play video: 'RCMP search for suspect who fired at police' RCMP search for suspect who fired at police
RCMP in western New Brunswick said people in the Tobique-Perth area can leave their homes but should stay careful as police continue to search for 25-year-old Stephen Perley, Jr. RCMP said he pointed and fired a gun in Medford. Callum Smith has more.

RCMP in northwestern New Brunswick say they are still actively searching for a suspect considered to be armed and dangerous, and they have now arrested a second man they believe was in the vehicle when police officers were fired at.

The manhunt began Friday night, when the Mounties responded to a report of a man pointing and firing a gun in Medford, north of Tobique Narrows.

Read more: RCMP in western New Brunswick continue to search for suspect who fired at Mounties

Police said the suspect fled the area in a vehicle and when officers tried to stop him, the suspect fired at them — hitting an RCMP vehicle. No one was injured and the suspect’s vehicle was recovered the next day.

Sunday morning, RCMP revealed their investigation has now led them to believe there were two people in the vehicle at the time. A 21-year-old man has been taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the main suspect, 25-year-old Stephen Perley Jr. remains at large.

“Everyone wants a peaceful resolution to this incident. We want to locate Stephen Perley, Jr., as quickly and safely as possible for everyone,” said Cpl. Hans Ouellette in a news release.

Trending Stories

“If you have information that can help us locate him, and bring him safely into custody, please call police immediately.”

The manhunt originally prompted RCMP to issue an Alert Message to residents — advising them to remain in their homes.

As of Saturday night, the alert has concluded and residents are “safe to resume their daily activities” but should remain vigilant.

Residents in the area will also notice an increased police presence as the search for Perley continues.

Stephen Perley Jr. is considered armed and dangerous. View image in full screen
Stephen Perley Jr. is considered armed and dangerous. Provided/ New Brunswick RCMP

“The New Brunswick RCMP is using all available resources to search for the suspect while ensuring critical services are available for the rest of the province,” noted Ouellette.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are engaged with all other law enforcement agencies in the province, as well as government departments and other agencies.”

Perley  is described as being five feet ten inches tall, with a small build and brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him should not approach him, but call 911 immediately.

As well, anyone with information that could assist investigators locate him is asked to call 1-888-506-RCMP (7267).

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagNB RCMP tagAlert Ready tagArmed and Dangerous tagPerth-Andover tagPlaster Rock tagTobique Narrows tagStephen Perley Jr. tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers