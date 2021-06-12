SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Ontario shortens wait time for 2nd shot after AstraZeneca vaccine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2021 3:39 pm
The Ontario government is shortening the amount of time residents who received an initial dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine should wait before getting their follow-up shot.

The government had previously said AstraZeneca recipients should wait 12 weeks before getting a second shot, despite shortening the interval for all other vaccines.

But it amended the guidance this afternoon, saying residents can now get a dose of any type of vaccine as early as eight weeks after their first AstraZeneca jab.

More coming.

