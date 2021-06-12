COVID-19: Ontario shortens wait time for 2nd shot after AstraZeneca vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is shortening the amount of time residents who received an initial dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine should wait before getting their follow-up shot.

The government had previously said AstraZeneca recipients should wait 12 weeks before getting a second shot, despite shortening the interval for all other vaccines.

But it amended the guidance this afternoon, saying residents can now get a dose of any type of vaccine as early as eight weeks after their first AstraZeneca jab.

