Canada

Canada election: Grande Prairie—Mackenzie

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:24 pm
The federal riding of Grande Prairie—Mackenzie in Alberta. View image in full screen
The federal riding of Grande Prairie—Mackenzie in Alberta. Elections Canada

The riding of Grande Prairie—Mackenzie was created in 2012 when northern Alberta, formerly served by two ridings, was split into three.

Grande Prairie—Mackenzie covers the northwest portion of the province and includes the communities of Grande Prairie, High Level, Rainbow Lake, Manning and Beaverlodge. The eastern edge of the riding follows the Peace River. It borders British Columbia and the Northwest Territories.

The riding has a young population, with a median age of 33.2.

This region has elected candidates on the political right to multiple terms since the 1950s. Conservative Chris Warkentin has served the riding since 2006 and was re-elected in 2019.

Candidates:

Conservatives: Chris Warkentin (incumbent)

Advertisement
