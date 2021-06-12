Menu

Fire

Crews put out fire in hollowed-out tree at Vancouver’s Stanley Park

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 12, 2021 3:43 pm
Smoke rises from a fire in a partially hollowed-out tree in Stanley Park on Saturday. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from a fire in a partially hollowed-out tree in Stanley Park on Saturday. Jill Bennett / CKNW

Firefighters were called to extinguish a fire in a hollowed-out tree in Vancouver’s Stanley Park on Saturday morning.

Crews got multiple calls from residents in high rises and float planes that a large plume of smoke was coming from the park at about 9:10 a.m.

Read more: Fire destroys centuries-old tree in Stanley Park

Asst. Chief Brian Bertuzzi said they arrived to find the fire in a large tree with a base circumference of 3.6 metres (12 feet), which was hollowed out at the base.

Firefighters and park rangers responded and were able to keep the fire contained to the single tree. Crews had to carry in a hydrant to pump water and lay down about 180 metres (600 feet) of hose to put it out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and Bertuzzi said it was too early to say if it was connected to homeless campers in the park.

Tree on fire in Stanley Park
Tree on fire in Stanley Park – Oct 20, 2017
