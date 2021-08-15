Canada election: Yorkton-Melville

Send this page to someone via email

Yorkton-Melville occupies the southeastern part of central Saskatchewan. The riding is named for Yorkton and Melville, the two largest communities in the area.

The southern boundary is the Qu’Appelle River, and the eastern side runs along the Manitoba border. The northern riding boundary is near Highway 3, along the communities of Mistatim and Hudson Bay, then east of Highway 9 stopping at the Opaskwayak Cree Nation. The western boundary runs along multiple RM lines that include the communities of Bjorkdale, St. Brieux, Watson, Wadena, Foam Lake and Lembrug.

Approximately 11 per cent of the riding’s residents identify as Aboriginal, and Ojibway is the most commonly spoken Indigenous language.

Despite existing since 1968, the riding has only ever been represented by three MPs. For the first 25 years of its existence, New Democrat Lorne Nystrom held the seat.

Nystrom lost the 1993 election to then-Reform Party member Garry Breitkreuz, who held the seat until 2015, also under the banner of the Alliance and Conservative Parties.

The Tories held onto the seat in the 2015 election with Cathay Wagantall’s victory. Wagantall was re-elected in 2019.

Candidates

Conservative: Cathay Wagantall (incumbent)