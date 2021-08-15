SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Souris–Moose Mountain

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:24 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Souris-Moose Mountain. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Souris-Moose Mountain. ELECTIONS CANADA

The riding of Souris–Moose Mountain is set in Saskatchewan’s southeastern corner, and includes Weyburn and Estevan as its two largest communities.

The boundary of the riding is marked by the town of Radville in the west and the Qu’Appelle River in the north. The eastern boundary runs along the Manitoba border and the American border in the south.

Since the riding was formed in 1988, it has primarily been held by MPs from right-leaning parties. The lone exception is when the Liberals held it from 1993 to 1997; the election cycle that saw the Progressive Conservatives lose all but two of their previous 156 seats.

Then Reform Party member Roy Bailey won the seat in 1997 before retiring in 2004 as a member of the newly-formed Conservative Party. The riding has been held by a Conservative MP since then.

Robert Kitchen, who first won the seat in 2015, was re-elected in 2019.

Candidates

Conservative: Robert Kitchen (incumbent)

