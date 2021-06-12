New Brunswick reports one death, 7 new cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported the death of a person over the age of 90 in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) due to COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in the province to 45.

The province also announced seven new cases of COVID-19 on June 12.

Of the new cases, four are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and three are in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

All seven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Public Health reported that 74.2 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Another 5,871 people need to receive their first dose to reach the 75 per cent mark, which is necessary to begin loosening pandemic restrictions under the province’s Path to Green.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,291.

Since Friday, 10 people have recovered for a total of 2,152 recoveries. Total cases minus recoveries and the 45 deaths bring the number of active cases to 93.

Four patients are hospitalized: three in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit; and one out of province in an intensive care unit.

On Friday, 1,234 tests were conducted for a total of 350,071.