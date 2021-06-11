ASIRT seeking witnesses, footage of fatal north Edmonton police shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is looking to speak to witnesses of a fatal shooting involving police in north Edmonton on June 5.

Police said just after 11 p.m, EPS officers responded to a call about a man with a knife outside a home near 134 Avenue and 107 Street.

Two police officers arrived about six minutes later, ASIRT said, explaining they spoke with the original caller before finding the man in the front yard of a nearby home.

A confrontation occurred between the officers and the man, and ASIRT said one of the officers shot the man. Officers provided first aid to the man until paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene.

No knife was recovered from the scene, ASIRT said in an update released Friday.

Family members have identified the man who died as Steven Nguyen.

“It’s crushing… It’s heartbreaking. We need justice for Steven. We want to know exactly what happened. We want answers,” Nguyen’s sister-in-law Tara Halls said earlier this week.

ASIRT is asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has video of the incident to call 780-644-1483.

“While some door-to-door inquiries have already been conducted, residents of homes in the area who have not already spoken with investigators and who may have a doorbell or security cameras are encouraged, if they have not already done so, to review any video recordings and contact ASIRT investigators,” the police watchdog organization said in a media release.

Nguyen’s family has said they want to find out how the shooting unfolded.

“(Our) family is trying to just take it day by day,” Halls said.

ASIRT is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving Alberta police officers that have resulted in significant injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

In its Friday news release, the organization took the unusual step of addressing comments circulating online and the speed at which it shares the findings of its investigations.

ASIRT said while it attempts to provide the public with as much information as possible, it only does so once the details are determined to be correct and independently confirmed or corroborated to the greatest extent possible.

“The amount of information that may be released in any given case is guided by the nature of the available evidence,” the release said/