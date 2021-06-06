Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Edmonton, ASIRT investigating

Send this page to someone via email

A man was killed after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Edmonton on Saturday night, according to police.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken over the investigation into the incident, which started with a weapons complaint outside a home the area of 134 Avenue and 107 Street.

When officers arrived just after 11 p.m., there was a confrontation between them and a man at the scene, and one of the officers shot the man.

The man was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. No officers were injured.

As ASIRT is now investigating, the Edmonton Police Service said it would not be providing further comment on the situation.

