Gordie Howe auction features pieces of Saskatoon sports history

Two pieces of Saskatoon sports history are up for grabs as part of a Gordie Howe NHL charity auction.

Mr. Hockey’s Saskatoon diamond jubilee medallion from 1966 and his 1986 Saskatoon Sports Hall of Fame induction medallion are both available, with bids starting at US$200.

“I don’t need any artefacts to let me know how much Dad loved his hometown,” said Gordie’s son, Mark Howe, with a laugh.

Gordie was born in a farmhouse near the community of Floral, Sask., but grew up in Saskatoon. Mark recalled his father’s affection for the resort town of Waskesiu and how after his retirement, most of Gordie’s public appearances were for charity.

The NHL’s fourth all-time leading scorer was recognized countless times in Saskatchewan, receiving recognitions and awards like the ones up for auction.

Other items available include Mr. Hockey’s game-worn 1977 WHA all-star jersey, which has a starting bid of US$14,999. A Detroit Red Wings cufflink and tie clip are also available, along with several pieces of autographed memorabilia.

While Gordie had a tendency to give away mementoes, his wife Colleen Howe was a collector.

“She saved everything, and there’s just so, so much stuff,” Mark said in an interview with Global News.

The Frozen Pond auction carried out with NHL Auctions features several items owned by Mr. Hockey and Mark, a Hockey Hall of Famer himself.

Proceeds go to the Howe Foundation, which has a mission of getting kids involved in sport in honour of Mr. Hockey. It also supports women in the business of sport.

“This is Mrs. Hockey’s Legacy,” the foundation’s website states.

Through three previous auctions, roughly $130,000 has been collected for the cause, according to Frozen Pond president Hersh Borenstein.

“Everything comes right out of the basement, right out of his bedroom,” Borenstein said. “We’ve auctioned off his golf clubs. We’ve auctioned off his cowboy boots. It’s all unique.”

Bidding on the latest set of items closes on June 21.