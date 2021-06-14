Sesula Mineral and Gem Museum adds new collections

Send this page to someone via email

Unpacking and finding space to showcase minerals and gems is just a part of every day at the Sesula Mineral and Gem Museum for Judah Tyreman.

But over the last month, his collection has grown substantially, exceeding the shelf space at the Radisson, Sask., museum.

“It was shock and awe, and confusion of why,” Tyreman said. “But I’m so lucky and everything. I feel so honoured to be able to display his collection here.”

In May, Tyreman received a donation that included more than 1,600 high-quality pieces courtesy of Jordan Eidsness Hodges.

Eidsness Hodges donated the collection to Tyreman after inherited them from his longtime friend, Saskatchewan-born collector Percy Kirkwood House.

Story continues below advertisement

“I knew that (Tyreman) had a nice museum and was very interested and very passionate about minerals,” Eidsness Hodges said. “So, I think it was pretty well the first phone call I made.”

The donation worked well for both parties.

Tyreman added many pieces to his museum that he’d never seen before.

While, Eidsness Hodges leaves the collection in the hands of someone who’ll not only display it to the public, but will also keep his friend’s legacy alive.

“The one thing (House) was pretty adamant about is he just didn’t want to be parted out right away,” Eidsness Hodges said. “He wanted people to be able to enjoy it, he didn’t just want it to go sit in a basement somewhere.”

Read more: Royal Saskatchewan Museum in Regina reopens to public

Tyreman said it makes him “feel very fulfilled, in a way” to “be able to share this kind of passion, especially theirs, with everyone who comes through” his doors.

Over the last few weeks Tyreman’s time has been solely consumed with finding room in the museum for all of the new additions, especially after procuring another collection, one that was once owned by Saskatoon Sports Hall of Famer and renowned U of S Huskies athlete Nancy Brentnell.

Story continues below advertisement

“Finding space at the moment is very difficult,” Tyreman admitted. “I’m kind of already jam-packed as it is. But I have to find space — some of these pieces are just so beautiful, and I really need everyone to see them.”