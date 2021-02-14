Menu

Canada

16-year-old Saskatchewan author pens second book: ‘The Richest Kid in Babylon’

By Brenden Purdy Global News
Posted February 14, 2021 5:24 pm
Judah Tyreman, curator and manager at Sesula Mineral and Gem Museum in Radisson, SK has published his second financial aid book, The Richest Kid in Babylon; at just 16-years-old.

At age 16, most teenagers are worried about homework.

For Judah Tyreman of Radisson, Sask., his biggest concerns are running his business, The Sesula Mineral and Gem Museum, and penning his second book, The Richest Kid in Babylon.

It’s the young author’s second book based on financial advice, following his first book, which is available on Amazon, Reviving the Art of Innovation.

The biggest difference between the two books is that his latest literary offering is fictional — a choice Tyreman made to create a book of financial advice that would be easier for a younger audience to digest.

“I wanted to make it more of a lighter read, more of a story,” Tyreman said. “I found for other people that it was a lot more difficult to read and pay attention to, especially with people having lower attention spans these days.”

His latest work is set in ancient Babylon, and tells the story of a street smart kid who is schooled in the art of finance by a wealthy and wise old man. Tyreman hopes that people are drawn into the book’s world, all while learning lessons alongside the main character.

“Conveying information in more of a story-based (book), I find bonds with people a lot better,” he said.

He also ventured out to make this book easier to read by a larger audience — an important concept for the teen, who is dyslexic.

“I tried to space it out as much as I could to make it a more lighter, simpler read … so, it’s easier to not lose track as you’re reading through it,” he said.

While he considers his first book a success, he has even higher hopes for The Richest Kid in Babylon.

Tyreman wants to have it taught in schools, as opposed to making a large profit off of it — a belief instilled in him from a Hebrew saying, “Tikkun olam,” which he says means heal the earth.

“It’s just making everything better,” he said. “It’s planting a garden and just seeing it grow is fulfilling enough.”

