Royal Saskatchewan Museum in Regina reopens to public on Sunday

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) in Regina reopens its doors to the public on Sunday, according to an announcement made by the Saskatchewan government on Thursday.

Public health guidelines will need to be followed, which include social distancing, wearing a mask and staying home if feeling sick.

“I am very pleased that the museum will once again be open to the public,” said Laura Ross, Saskatchewan’s parks, culture and sport minister.

“The museum staff have worked tirelessly to prepare for this reopening and to welcome back visitors to experience everything the Royal Saskatchewan Museum has to offer in the safest way possible.”

The reopening includes the CN T.rex Gallery, featuring Scotty, the world’s largest T. rex. All other galleries and the museum shop will also be open.

“We are excited to hear Scotty’s roar once again as visitors safely enjoy all the RSM has to offer,” said Peter Menzies, RSM director.

“As restrictions continue to be in place, we encourage visitors to use our new online reservation system to book their visit.”

The RSM will be open seven days a week from 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a maximum capacity of 30 guests.

To book, visit the museum’s website.

