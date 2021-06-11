Menu

Crime

Loaded handgun found in Kitchener park: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 3:32 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say a loaded handgun was found in a Kitchener park on Thursday night. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say a loaded handgun was found in a Kitchener park on Thursday night. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say a loaded handgun was found under a tree in a park in the Doon neighbourhood of Kitchener on Thursday night.

Police say an area resident reported seeing the handgun under a tree in the park shortly after 7 p.m. before officers arrived to find it.

They did not indicate where the gun came from but said their drugs and firearms unit is investigating the matter.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

