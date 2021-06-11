Loaded handgun found in Kitchener park: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a loaded handgun was found under a tree in a park in the Doon neighbourhood of Kitchener on Thursday night.

Police say an area resident reported seeing the handgun under a tree in the park shortly after 7 p.m. before officers arrived to find it.

They did not indicate where the gun came from but said their drugs and firearms unit is investigating the matter.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

