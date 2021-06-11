Princeton RCMP seeking public help in locating elderly missing man from Chilliwack

Send this page to someone via email

Police are requesting public help in locating an elderly B.C. resident from the Fraser Valley, who was last seen in the Southern Interior.

RCMP say Benjamin Archie, 80, walked away from his Chilliwack residence and was last seen in Princeton on June 2.

According to police, Archie, who is described as Indigenous, may be suffering from memory issues.

They added that Archie is known to hitchhike and was last seen wearing a red and black plaid jacket, jeans, a hat, and was pulling a rolling backpack.

If you have seen Archie, or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-495-6911.

