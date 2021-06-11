Menu

Canada

Princeton RCMP seeking public help in locating elderly missing man from Chilliwack

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 2:59 pm
RCMP say Benjamin Archie, 80, walked away from his Fraser Valley home and was last seen in Princeton. He is known to hitchhike and may have memory issues.
Police are requesting public help in locating an elderly B.C. resident from the Fraser Valley, who was last seen in the Southern Interior.

RCMP say Benjamin Archie, 80, walked away from his Chilliwack residence and was last seen in Princeton on June 2.

According to police, Archie, who is described as Indigenous, may be suffering from memory issues.

Read more: ‘We’re still looking for answers’: P.A. police erect billboards featuring long-term missing persons

They added that Archie is known to hitchhike and was last seen wearing a red and black plaid jacket, jeans, a hat, and was pulling a rolling backpack.

Trending Stories

If you have seen Archie, or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-495-6911.

Click to play video: 'Family of man missing in Alberta for 2 weeks hopeful he’ll be found' Family of man missing in Alberta for 2 weeks hopeful he’ll be found
Family of man missing in Alberta for 2 weeks hopeful he’ll be found – Jun 3, 2021
