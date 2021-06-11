Princeton RCMP seeking public help in locating elderly missing man from Chilliwack

Police are requesting public help in locating an elderly B.C. resident from the Fraser Valley, who was last seen in the Southern Interior.
RCMP say Benjamin Archie, 80, walked away from his Chilliwack residence and was last seen in Princeton on June 2.
According to police, Archie, who is described as Indigenous, may be suffering from memory issues.
Read more: ‘We’re still looking for answers’: P.A. police erect billboards featuring long-term missing persons
They added that Archie is known to hitchhike and was last seen wearing a red and black plaid jacket, jeans, a hat, and was pulling a rolling backpack.
Trending Stories
If you have seen Archie, or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-495-6911.
Family of man missing in Alberta for 2 weeks hopeful he’ll be found
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments