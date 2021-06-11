Queen’s rejects anonymous report alleging some faculty, staff faking Indigenous heritage

Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., is denouncing an anonymous report circulating online, claiming some faculty and staff who identify as Indigenous are falsifying their heritage.

“We reject the anonymous document in question, which is misleading and contains factual inaccuracies including some genealogical information of individuals named in the document,” said Mark Erdman, a Queen’s University spokesperson.

The serious allegations, written in the form of an academic report, were first published Monday and then amended Thursday. It alleges six people linked to the school have no verifiable Indigenous lineage, despite publicly claiming that they do. The report includes documentation and references to historic documents and databases that it alleges are proof of the allegations.

Since the report is anonymous, Global News has not been able to independently verify the research put into the report, nor has it been able to question the creators of the document. Therefore, those named or the specific allegations listed are not included in this story.

Story continues below advertisement

“Queen’s supports its Indigenous faculty and staff, and community partners and the communities to which they belong, and its Indigenous Council – all of which have been targeted by these malicious allegations,” Erdman said.

“The individuals identified in the document are welcome, active and respected members of the Indigenous and academic communities within the university,” Erdman continued.

Global News has not been able to reach most of those named in the report for comment but has made efforts to do so.

Erdman says the school is currently in the process of investigating the source of the document.

“(Queen’s) will take what action it may deem appropriate to support those whose professional reputations are being maligned,” Erdman finished.