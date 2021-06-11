SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Mayors of hot spot Peel Region want shorter dose interval for AstraZeneca recipients

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2021 1:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Provinces get green light from NACI to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines' Provinces get green light from NACI to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) says mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are safe to use as a second dose option for Canadians who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as their first. That gives provinces the green light to use the mix-and-match vaccine approach, which some have already adopted. Abigail Bimman explains the evidence behind NACI's decision, and how it will impact Canada's rollout. – Jun 1, 2021

Mayors in an Ontario COVID-19 hot spot want the province to reduce the interval between vaccine doses for Oxford-AstraZeneca shot recipients.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has written to the premier and health minister asking for an eight-week dosing interval for people who took the first dose of the vaccine.

Read more: 2nd COVID-19 shots prioritized to Ontario hot spots with high Delta variant starting June 14

His Mississauga counterpart, Mayor Bonnie Crombie, also posted a call on Twitter for an eight-week dose interval.

AstraZeneca recipients currently must wait 12 weeks between vaccine doses in Ontario while other provinces have shortened the gap to eight weeks.

READ MORE: Peel Region to see Delta variant as dominant COVID-19 strain, top doctor says

Calls have been growing for Ontario to follow suit as the more infectious Delta variant spreads in the province, particularly in Peel Region, which covers Brampton and Mississauga.

Story continues below advertisement

When asked about the possibility of a shorter interval for AstraZeneca recipients, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Thursday the government would stick with the 12-week period.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagpatrick brown tagAstraZeneca tagOntario COVID tagOntario Covid Hotspots tagOntario COVID Hotspot Regions tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers