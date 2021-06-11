Active COVID-19 infections below 900 as Saskatchewan adds 1 new death

Saskatchewan’s active COVID-19 cases have decreased and now sit at 899. It is the lowest number reported since Nov. 5, 2020, when there were 877 active cases in the province.

In the daily update Friday, the death toll rose by one. There have now been 554 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan since the pandemic began. The recently deceased was in the 80-plus age group and from the Saskatoon zone, according to the Saskatchewan government.

Health officials said on Friday there were 81 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 47,764. The seven-day average of new daily infections is down to 78 from 79 on Thursday. This is the lowest average reported since Nov. 5, 2020, when it was the same.

According to the provincial government, 83 new variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total is reported at 11,587.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 104 patients with COVID-19: 87 are receiving inpatient care and 17 are in intensive care.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 46,311 following 98 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,165 COVID-19 tests were performed on Thursday. To date, 884,309 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 860,651 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

