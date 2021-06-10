Saskatchewan opens up access to rapid antigen COVID-19 tests

Send this page to someone via email

People in the province who do not show COVID-19 symptoms can now undergo rapid antigen testing by both businesses and other individuals without a formal agreement with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Announced Thursday, the changes were made to Saskatchewan’s medical laboratory licensing regulations.

“Our government is committed to improving access to health-care services for people across the province, and providing the necessary tools to address the pandemic,” said Paul Merriman, Saskatchewan’s health minister. “Ultimately, the best way to protect yourself and those around you is to get vaccinated.”

“The Saskatchewan Health Authority’s Test to Protect program is an important element of a multi-layered approach that we have added to our pandemic response along with vaccination,” said Carrie Dornstauder, SHA’s testing chief.

Saskatchewan residents will be able to purchase the tests from participating retailers. The general public can check first to ensure the tests are Health Canada approved by viewing the list on the Government of Canada website

General information on rapid antigen testing is available on the Province of Saskatchewan website.

