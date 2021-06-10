SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan opens up access to rapid antigen COVID-19 tests

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 3:12 pm
Rapid antigen tests are used to screen asymptomatic people for COVID-19. - Javed Dar / Xinhua via ZUMA Press / CP. View image in full screen
Rapid antigen tests are used to screen asymptomatic people for COVID-19. - Javed Dar / Xinhua via ZUMA Press / CP. Javed Dar / Xinhua via ZUMA Press / CP

People in the province who do not show COVID-19 symptoms can now undergo rapid antigen testing by both businesses and other individuals without a formal agreement with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Announced Thursday, the changes were made to Saskatchewan’s medical laboratory licensing regulations.

Read more: Rapid antigen tests unreliable in asymptomatic COVID-19 cases: study

“Our government is committed to improving access to health-care services for people across the province, and providing the necessary tools to address the pandemic,” said Paul Merriman, Saskatchewan’s health minister. “Ultimately, the best way to protect yourself and those around you is to get vaccinated.”

“The Saskatchewan Health Authority’s Test to Protect program is an important element of a multi-layered approach that we have added to our pandemic response along with vaccination,” said Carrie Dornstauder, SHA’s testing chief.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Critical health incidents being under-reported to Ministry of Health: Saskatchewan auditor

Saskatchewan residents will be able to purchase the tests from participating retailers. The general public can check first to ensure the tests are Health Canada approved by viewing the list on the Government of Canada website

General information on rapid antigen testing is available on the Province of Saskatchewan website.

Click to play video: 'Could at-home COVID-19 rapid tests help contain the second wave?' Could at-home COVID-19 rapid tests help contain the second wave?
Could at-home COVID-19 rapid tests help contain the second wave? – Oct 29, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan tagSaskatchewan Health Authority tagHealth Minister tagPaul Merriman tagrapid antigen testing tagCarrie Dornstauder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers