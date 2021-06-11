Man charged after ‘homophobic and racist’ disturbance at Saskatoon Pride event

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police arrested a man on Broadway Avenue after a Pride event was disrupted Wednesday evening.

A Pridewalk painting event – painting the sidewalk the colours of the rainbow and trans flags – was being held when a man confronted the group, according to a video on Instagram of the incident.

The crosswalk is part of Saskatoon Pride week, which kicks off Saturday.

In the video, the man is shown trying to remove a barricade blocking off the event from the street.

“You guys are getting absolutely stupid,” he shouted several times on the tape while the group attempted to get him to leave before one member could be heard calling police.

A 71-year-old man from Quill Lake, Sask., has been charged with causing a disturbance, according to Saskatoon police. No one was injured in the incident.

In a Facebook post, OUTSaskatoon wrote the man’s “actions were fueled by homophobic and racist comments which attempted to incite violence.”

“Pride began as a protest to fight back against the violence and discrimination we face as a community … there still remains plenty of basic rights and freedoms that we must fight for.”

Mayor Charlie Clark showed his support for the LGBTQ2 community in a Facebook post.

“We’ve been tested as a community lately,” he wrote. “Now is a time to support the 2SLGBTQ+ and all communities, to stand up against homophobia, transphobia and all forms of discrimination.”

The 71-year-old man was released on an appearance notice, according to Saskatoon police, and is expected to appear in court Nov. 24.