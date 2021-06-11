Handguns found during inspection of unlicensed marijuana store in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have launched an investigation after firearms were found during an inspection of an unlicensed marijuana store.

On June 9, the province’s Community Safety Unit (CSU), along with officers from the VPD’s Organized Crime Section. conducted an inspection of the business near Clarke Drive and William Street.

Police said while the inspection was underway, officers found two handguns and then obtained a search warrant to seize the weapons.

“The Community Safety Unit has the authority to enter premises where cannabis is being sold without a provincial retail store licence and take enforcement action, including seizing cannabis,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said in a release.

“Legislation states that a seller must be licensed by the provincial government and that product for sale must be sourced through the provincial government to ensure the safety of the product, and ultimately, the consumer. The unlicensed sale of cannabis is illegal.”

In addition to the guns, police said a “large volume” of cannabis oils, cannabis topicals and cannabis edibles were seized with an estimated retail value of $50,000-$60,000.

Officers also found approximately 25 pounds of dried psilocybin (mushrooms), approximately 75 pounds of psilocybin-infused edible products and hundreds of individually packaged psilocybin powder mixed with nutrition supplements. The estimated retail value is $100,000, police said.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested but no charges have been laid at this time.