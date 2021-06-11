Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Handguns found during inspection of unlicensed marijuana store in Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 1:27 pm
Vancouver police say the handguns were found during an inspection of an unlicensed marijuana store. View image in full screen
Vancouver police say the handguns were found during an inspection of an unlicensed marijuana store. Allyse Pulliam/ZUMA Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com

Vancouver police have launched an investigation after firearms were found during an inspection of an unlicensed marijuana store.

On June 9, the province’s Community Safety Unit (CSU), along with officers from the VPD’s Organized Crime Section. conducted an inspection of the business near Clarke Drive and William Street.

Police said while the inspection was underway, officers found two handguns and then obtained a search warrant to seize the weapons.

Read more: Black market B.C. weed tainted with pesticides, contaminants, testing shows

“The Community Safety Unit has the authority to enter premises where cannabis is being sold without a provincial retail store licence and take enforcement action, including seizing cannabis,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Legislation states that a seller must be licensed by the provincial government and that product for sale must be sourced through the provincial government to ensure the safety of the product, and ultimately, the consumer. The unlicensed sale of cannabis is illegal.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. government says results of illicit cannabis testing ‘very concerning’' B.C. government says results of illicit cannabis testing ‘very concerning’
B.C. government says results of illicit cannabis testing ‘very concerning’

In addition to the guns, police said a “large volume” of cannabis oils, cannabis topicals and cannabis edibles were seized with an estimated retail value of $50,000-$60,000.

Officers also found approximately 25 pounds of dried psilocybin (mushrooms), approximately 75 pounds of psilocybin-infused edible products and hundreds of individually packaged psilocybin powder mixed with nutrition supplements. The estimated retail value is $100,000, police said.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested but no charges have been laid at this time.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagvancouver police tagVancouver Police Department tagillegal cannabis tagMarijuana store tagcommunity safety unit tagCommunity Safety Unit Vancouver tagIllegal handguns tagMarijuana store illegal tagMarijuana store inspection tagUnlicensed marijuana store tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers