Black market B.C. weed tainted with pesticides, contaminants, testing shows

Send this page to someone via email

The British Columbia government says testing it commissioned of illegally-sold cannabis products has revealed many contain pesticides and other contaminants including heavy metals.

As a part of a pilot project in collaboration with the BC Centre for Disease Control and the National Collaborating Centre on Environmental Health, B.C. sent 20 cannabis samples seized from illegal pot shops to a federally-licenced lab for testing.

Those tests revealed the presence of 24 different pesticides, along with “unacceptable levels of bacteria, fungi and heavy metals,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Wednesday.

According to the collaborating centre, just three of the 20 samples would have immediately met federal standards for sale in a legal store. Nine would have been outright rejected, while eight would have required further investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Just two of the 20 samples had no detectible pesticide residue on them, while “the majority of samples contained four or more residues, and one sample contained eight residues in total,” according to the centre.

Four samples also showed unacceptable levels of arsenic.

1:41 Vancouver’s first legal pot shop celebrate one year in business Vancouver’s first legal pot shop celebrate one year in business – Dec 24, 2019

The centre compared those findings against a recent analysis of legal cannabis, which detected just two pesticides in eight of 63 samples tested

“You may be under the illusion that this is all produced in an organic, pesticide free environment. The reality is, what we’re finding, is it is not,” Farnworth said.

Farnworth also used the media event to speak out against illegal cannabis edible products sold in packaging designed to resemble popular candy or snacks.

Those products are often much stronger than edibles sold legally in the province and could be confused for candy by children.

Story continues below advertisement

“To adults who use, don’t buy illicit cannabis because you don’t know what’s in it and it may be contaminated. If you choose to use cannabis, buy it legal,” he said.

“To adults who have children in their lives, do not buy illicit cannabis packaged to looked like candy, because kids can mistake it for candy and end up in hospital.”

Farnworth added that people who continue to patronize illegal producers are potentially enriching organized crime groups, and are hurting legitimate businesses who have played by the rules to acquire licensing.

As of June 2021, Farnworth said there were 370 legal cannabis retailers in the province, while 160 illegal shops have been shut down or closed on their own.

1:55 Candy or cannabis: can you tell the difference? Candy or cannabis: can you tell the difference? – Oct 23, 2019