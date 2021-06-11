Menu

Crime

Staff chase thief who took off in a waiting minivan: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 11:41 am
Guelph police said the minivan's licence plates were covered by white tape. View image in full screen
Guelph police said the minivan's licence plates were covered by white tape. Supplied

Guelph police say workers from a north-end store chased a thief who took off in a waiting minivan on Thursday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m., staff of a business at Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street spotted a woman taking a large number of items before she bolted out through the fire exit, police said in a news release.

Read more: DNA identifies offender from sexual assaults over 2 decades ago, Guelph police say

“Staff observed this and gave chase, recovering most of the items. The female entered the waiting vehicle and drove off with two males,” police said.

Some of the items that were dropped included electric toothbrushes, electric razors and teeth whitening strips. Police said they are valued at almost $3,600.

It’s not known what the thief held onto and left with.

The vehicle is described as a silver Dodge Grand Caravan with white duct tape over the licence plates. Police said the passenger side sliding door was damaged during the caper.

Read more: Orillia woman arrested after Guelph police find loaded gun, $15K cash

A photo of the minivan was released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7215. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

