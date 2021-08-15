Canada election: Burnaby South

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The riding of Burnaby South is located in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has held the seat since winning it in a byelection in February 2019. He first ran in the former Bramalea—Gore—Malton riding in Ontario in 2011, but lost.

He ran again in the general election in October 2019, securing the seat with 37.7 per cent of the vote and beating the Conservatives’ Jay Shin who earned 31.1 per cent.

The riding population as of 2016 was 111,973.

Advertisement