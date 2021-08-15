SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election: Burnaby South

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:24 pm
Click to play video: 'NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh nominated in Burnaby South' NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh nominated in Burnaby South
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh celebrated his nomination in Burnaby South, but his party is facing a steep uphill battle to find other candidates as the October federal election looms. Jordan Armstrong reports – Aug 31, 2019

The riding of Burnaby South is located in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has held the seat since winning it in a byelection in February 2019. He first ran in the former Bramalea—Gore—Malton riding in Ontario in 2011, but lost.

Trending Stories

He ran again in the general election in October 2019, securing the seat with 37.7 per cent of the vote and beating the Conservatives’ Jay Shin who earned 31.1 per cent.

The riding population as of 2016 was 111,973.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagJagmeet Singh tagBurnaby South tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tagCanada election Burnaby South tagCanada election riding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers