Traffic

1 sent to hospital after collision on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 11:06 am
Police say one person was sent to hospital after a crash on Stone Church Road in Hamilton on Thursday June 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Police say one person was sent to hospital after a crash on Stone Church Road in Hamilton on Thursday June 11, 2021. @HamiltonPolice

One person was sent to hospital after a crash on Hamilton’s Mountain on Thursday evening, according to police.

Investigators say the collison, on Stone Church Road between Ardleigh and Rambo streets, involved a sedan and a motorcycle.

Read more: Police arrest 3 in connection with Niagara Region drugs, guns and gangs investigation

The male rider of the bike was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics.

The driver of the sedan was uninjured.

Stone Church Road was closed for several hours in both directions following the crash.

 

