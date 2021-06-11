1 sent to hospital after collision on Hamilton Mountain

One person was sent to hospital after a crash on Hamilton’s Mountain on Thursday evening, according to police.
Investigators say the collison, on Stone Church Road between Ardleigh and Rambo streets, involved a sedan and a motorcycle.
The male rider of the bike was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics.
The driver of the sedan was uninjured.
Trending Stories
Stone Church Road was closed for several hours in both directions following the crash.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments