1 sent to hospital after collision on Hamilton Mountain

One person was sent to hospital after a crash on Hamilton’s Mountain on Thursday evening, according to police.

Investigators say the collison, on Stone Church Road between Ardleigh and Rambo streets, involved a sedan and a motorcycle.

The male rider of the bike was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics.

The driver of the sedan was uninjured.

Stone Church Road was closed for several hours in both directions following the crash.

