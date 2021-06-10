Police arrest 3 in connection with Niagara Region drugs, guns and gangs investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged three people and are seeking a fourth tied to a drugs, guns, and gangs investigation in Niagara Region.

According to detectives, over $70,000 in fentanyl and $84,000 in cash were seized during an operation that searched a pair of homes, one in Niagara-on-the-Lake and another in St. Catharines.

It’s alleged a suspect discharged a firearm in the direction of officers in the first search at a lake residence near Kenmir Avenue and Tanbark Road on Tuesday.

Over 200 grams of fentanyl, with a street value of around $60,000 and a firearm, were confiscated by officers in the action.

Another 44 grams of fentanyl with a street value of over $13,000 would be seized at another home in St. Catharines on June 8.

Two suspects from Niagara-on-the-Lake, 34 and 28, are facing firearm and drug trafficking charges, another from St. Catharines is facing a single drug charge.

Niagara police say a 27-year-old man from St. Catharines is still outstanding in connection with the operation.

Several charges laid following Guns and Gangs investigationhttps://t.co/kKIKXPx9Ca pic.twitter.com/MHKETLa8MP — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) June 10, 2021

