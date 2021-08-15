Canada election: Bow River

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Bow River is located in Alberta, just east of Calgary. It includes the communities of Taber, Strathmore and Vulcan.

Conservative Martin Shields was elected MP of the riding in 2015, winning with 77.4 per cent of the vote. Shields sought re-election in 2019 and won with a sweeping 83.9 per cent of the vote.

Almost 20 per cent of the riding’s population works in trades, transport and equipment operation and related occupations.

Candidates

Conservative: Martin Shields (incumbent)

