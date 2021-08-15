SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Battle River–Crowfoot

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:26 pm
A map showing the federal electoral district of Battle River—Crowfoot. View image in full screen
A map showing the federal electoral district of Battle River—Crowfoot. Elections Canada

The riding of Battle River–Crowfoot is located in the eastern portion of central Alberta. It includes the communities of Camrose, Flagstaff, Settler and Wainwright. It borders Saskatchewan.

The Battle River–Crowfoot riding came into effect following a redistribution of the area in 2012. It was mostly made up of the former Crowfoot riding.

Conservative Kevin Sorenson was first elected MP of the riding in 2000. He held the seat consecutively until 2019, after which he did not seek re-election. Sorenson was also the former minister of state (finance).

The Conservatives continued to hold the seat when Damien Kurek was elected MP in 2019 with a sweeping 85.5 per cent of the vote.

As of 2016, the riding has a population of 110,223.

Candidates

Conservative: Damien Kurek (incumbent)

