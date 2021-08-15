Canada election: Battlefords—Lloydminster

Send this page to someone via email

Battlefords—Lloydminster is a riding located in northwestern Saskatchewan. It includes North Battleford, Battleford and the province’s portion of Lloydminster. It borders on Alberta.

Conservative MP Gerry Ritz held the seat from 1997 until 2017 when he resigned from federal politics.

Ritz served as Canada’s agriculture minister from 2007-2015 under former prime minister Stephen Harper.

Prior to his retirement, Ritz came under fire in 2017, after posting a tweet that referred to then-minster of environment and climate change Catherine McKenna as a “climate Barbie.” He later apologized.

Conservative Rosemarie Falk won the seat in the 2017 by-election. In the 2019 federal election, Falk won in a landslide victory with 78.3 per cent of the vote.

Almost 24 per cent of the riding’s population identifies as Aboriginal, with almost 18 per cent First Nations and six per cent Métis.

Candidates

Conservative: Rosemarie Falk (incumbent)