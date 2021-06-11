Menu

Health

Hamilton researchers have recommended treatment for rare blood clotting

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 10:08 am
Ishac Nazy, scientific director of the lab and associate professor of medicine at McMaster University, and a team of researchers have revealed a treatment for VITT – a condition causes blood clots. View image in full screen
Ishac Nazy, scientific director of the lab and associate professor of medicine at McMaster University, and a team of researchers have revealed a treatment for VITT – a condition causes blood clots. McMaster University

Researchers at McMaster University are recommending a pair of treatments to fight Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), identified in a small number of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

A group from the McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory (MPIL), building off of previous investigations into a condition that prevents blood clotting, are suggesting that a combination of anti-clotting drugs with high doses of intravenous immunoglobulin — an antibody solution — may be effective against VITT.

VITT has been associated with but not definitively linked to the viral vector shots from Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Read more: A look at what we know about VITT, the rare blood clotting disorder

The McMaster experts say the disorder occurs when antibodies attack a blood protein, called platelet factor 4 (PF4), which results in the activation of platelets in the blood, causing them to clump together and form clots.

The study on the McMaster treatment, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, surrounded three Canadian patients who received the AstraZeneca vaccine and subsequently developed VITT. Two suffered clotting in their legs and the third had clots blocking arteries and veins inside the brain.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia announces 1st case of rare blood clot linked to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine' Nova Scotia announces 1st case of rare blood clot linked to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Blood samples taken from the patients after treatment showed reduced antibody activation in all cases.

“If you were a patient with VITT, I’d be telling you we know of a treatment approach. We can diagnose it accurately with our tests, treat it and we know exactly how the treatment works,” said Ishac Nazy, scientific director of the lab and associate professor of medicine.

The lab’s scientists devised an effective test and treatment building on previous investigations into another condition, Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopaenia (HIT), which uncovered that a standard antibody test can detect VITT through false negative results.

Read more: Ontario reports 1st fatal case of rare blood clot after man received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Modifications to the HIT test detected VITT-specific antibodies found in rare cases involving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The researchers say subsequent lab tests on the patient blood samples showed how high doses of the antibody solution coupled with blood-thinner medications shut down platelet activation and stopped the formation of clots.

“We now understand the mechanism that leads to platelet activation and clotting,” Nazy said.

External funding for the McMaster study was provided by the Canadian Institutes for Health Research.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
