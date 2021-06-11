SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada to donate 100M COVID-19 vaccines to world: source

By Abigail Bimman Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 8:05 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau travels to England for G7 summit, first foreign trip since pandemic began' Trudeau travels to England for G7 summit, first foreign trip since pandemic began
WATCH: Trudeau travels to England for G7 summit, first foreign trip since pandemic began.

Canada is expected to announce a donation of up to 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is its share of the one-billion dose pledge that is expected to emerge from all countries attending the G7 summit this weekend.

According to a Canadian government source, the 100 million doses would include previous contributions, such as the $440 million given to the COVAX program, which distributes COVID-19 shots to low- and middle-income countries.

It’s not yet clear how much of the 100 million doses would be a new contribution, but the official speaking on background said that some of Canada’s surplus doses would be part of the amount.

The source also stressed this donation would not impact the Canadian vaccine rollout, but would not indicate whether surplus doses would be donated to other countries before every Canadian is offered two shots.

More details are promised in an announcement coming by the end of the weekend.

Click to play video: 'U.S. to allocate 75% of unused COVID-19 vaccine to developing nations, Canada' U.S. to allocate 75% of unused COVID-19 vaccine to developing nations, Canada
U.S. to allocate 75% of unused COVID-19 vaccine to developing nations, Canada – Jun 3, 2021

Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking from the summit with the chief executive of Pfizer by his side, pledged to buy and donate 500 million new doses — half of that total contribution of one billion.

G7 leaders have their first working session Friday afternoon.

