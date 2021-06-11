Canada to donate 100M COVID-19 vaccines to world: source

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is expected to announce a donation of up to 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is its share of the one-billion dose pledge that is expected to emerge from all countries attending the G7 summit this weekend.

According to a Canadian government source, the 100 million doses would include previous contributions, such as the $440 million given to the COVAX program, which distributes COVID-19 shots to low- and middle-income countries.

It’s not yet clear how much of the 100 million doses would be a new contribution, but the official speaking on background said that some of Canada’s surplus doses would be part of the amount.

The source also stressed this donation would not impact the Canadian vaccine rollout, but would not indicate whether surplus doses would be donated to other countries before every Canadian is offered two shots.

Story continues below advertisement

More details are promised in an announcement coming by the end of the weekend.

2:02 U.S. to allocate 75% of unused COVID-19 vaccine to developing nations, Canada U.S. to allocate 75% of unused COVID-19 vaccine to developing nations, Canada – Jun 3, 2021

Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking from the summit with the chief executive of Pfizer by his side, pledged to buy and donate 500 million new doses — half of that total contribution of one billion.

G7 leaders have their first working session Friday afternoon.