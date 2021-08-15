Canada election: Saint Boniface–Saint Vital

Send this page to someone via email

The Saint Boniface–Saint Vital riding is located in Manitoba. It encompasses a portion of the City of Winnipeg.

The Canadian National Railway and the Canadian Pacific Railway both run through this riding.

The riding was formerly known as Saint-Boniface, before it went through a redistribution in 2012, gaining parts of the Winnipeg South riding.

Former police officer and Conservative MP Shelly Glover held the seat from 2008 until 2015, where she did not seek re-election. In addition to her role as MP, Glover was the minister of Canadian heritage and official languages from 2013-2015. Glover returned to her career as an officer, but later resigned citing a “toxic workplace.”

Liberal Dan Vandal won the seat in 2015 with 28,530 votes. He was re-elected in 2019 with 20,300 votes. Vandal is also the minister of northern affairs.

Just over 22 per cent of the riding’s population has French origins.

