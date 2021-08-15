SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Portage–Lisgar

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:26 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Portage-Lisgar. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Portage-Lisgar. Elections Canada

The riding of Portage–Lisgar is located in the south-central region of Manitoba. It includes a number of rural municipalities, including Pembina, South Norfolk, St. François Xavier, Cartier and Morris. The riding borders the United States.

The riding has mostly been a Conservative stronghold since it was first represented in the House of Commons in 1997.

Current Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister held the seat in this riding from 2000 until 2008 for the Conservatives, after which he did not seek re-election.

Conservative Candice Bergen, who ran under the name Candice Hoeppner, won the seat in 2008 in a landslide victory with 68.26 per cent of the vote.

Bergen won again in 2011, 2015 and 2019. In addition to her role as MP, she is also the deputy leader of the official opposition.

Candidates

Conservative: Candice Bergen (incumbent)

