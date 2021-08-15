Canada election: Thunder Bay–Rainy River

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Thunder Bay–Rainy River is located in northern Ontario and encompasses part of the Territorial District of Thunder Bay and the Territorial District of Rainy River, except for Sabaskong Bay. The district borders the United States and Lake Superior.

Liberal incumbent Marcus Powlowski was elected as MP in 2019, clinching 35.3 per cent of the vote. Conservative Linda Rydholm came in second with 12,039 votes, while the NDP’s Yuk-Sem Won won 11,944 votes.

Liberal Don Rusnak held the seat from 2015 to 2019. He was preceded by the NDP’s John Rafferty, who held the seat between 2008 and 2015, and Liberal Ken Boschoff, who was MP between 2004 and 2008.

There are 82,805 people living in the riding, according to the most recent census.

Candidates

Liberal: Marcus Powlowski (incumbent)

NDP:

Conservative:

Green:

