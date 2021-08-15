SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Thunder Bay–Rainy River

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:30 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Thunder Bay–Rainy River. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Thunder Bay–Rainy River. Elections Canada

The riding of Thunder Bay–Rainy River is located in northern Ontario and encompasses part of the Territorial District of Thunder Bay and the Territorial District of Rainy River, except for Sabaskong Bay. The district borders the United States and Lake Superior.

Liberal incumbent Marcus Powlowski was elected as MP in 2019, clinching 35.3 per cent of the vote. Conservative Linda Rydholm came in second with 12,039 votes, while the NDP’s Yuk-Sem Won won 11,944 votes.

Liberal Don Rusnak held the seat from 2015 to 2019. He was preceded by the NDP’s John Rafferty, who held the seat between 2008 and 2015, and Liberal Ken Boschoff, who was MP between 2004 and 2008.

There are 82,805 people living in the riding, according to the most recent census.

Candidates

Liberal: Marcus Powlowski (incumbent)

NDP: 

Conservative:

Green:

