Canada

Canada election: Ottawa West–Nepean

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:30 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Ottawa West—Nepean. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Ottawa West—Nepean. Elections Canada

The Ontario riding of Ottawa West–Nepean includes the Ottawa River and a portion of the city of Ottawa.

Incumbent Liberal Anita Vandenbeld first ran for the seat in 2011, but was defeated by Conservative John Baird.

Baird was first elected MP of the riding in 2006. He held the seat consecutively until 2015, after which he did not seek re-election. Under former prime minister Stephen Harper, Baird served as foreign affairs minister from 2011 to 2015.

In 2015, Vandenbeld ran again and won the seat with almost 56 per cent of the vote. She was re-elected in 2019. Vandenbeld was also the parliamentary secretary to the minister of national defence in the Liberal government.

In the Ottawa West–Nepean riding, immigrants make up 28 per cent of the riding’s population, with most recent immigrants coming from India and the Philippines, according to the 2016 census.

Candidates

Liberal: Anita Vandenbeld (incumbent)

