Canada election: Milton

The riding of Milton is located in southern Ontario. It includes the Regional Municipality of Halton, the town of Milton and part of Burlington.

Prior to the 2015 election, the riding was known as Halton, which included similar boundaries with the exception of parts of Oakville being included.

From 2015-2019, the riding was Conservative, with Lisa Raitt serving as MP. In addition to her role as MP, Raitt had other official titles including deputy leader of the official opposition, minister of transport, minister of labour, and minister of natural resources.

Raitt was defeated in 2019 by Liberal candidate and Olympic gold medallist Adam van Koeverden, who won with nearly 52 per cent of the vote.

Van Koeverden also serves as the parliamentary secretary to the minister of diversity and inclusion and youth and to the minister of Canadian heritage (Sport).

