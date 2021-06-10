Menu

Rare tornadoes spotted over water in the Strait of Georgia for second day in a row

By Kristi Gordon Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 11:13 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: June 10' B.C. evening weather forecast: June 10
The Thursday, June 10, 2021 evening weather forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

For the second day in a row, waterspouts were spotted in the Strait of Georgia just off shore of Powell River early Thursday morning.

A waterspout and potentially two funnels clouds spotted over the Strait of Georgia on Thursday morning.
A waterspout and potentially two funnels clouds spotted over the Strait of Georgia on Thursday morning. Janet Russell

These occurred near Harwood Island, in exact same region as the waterspouts early Wednesday morning.

A waterspout spotted over the Strait of Georgia on Wednesday morning.
A waterspout spotted over the Strait of Georgia on Wednesday morning. Julie Leon

Environment Canada has confirmed there were three concurrent waterspouts Wednesday, and have rated them as EFO on the Enhanced Fujita scale. Thursday’s waterspout have yet to be confirmed.

Read more: Waterspouts spotted in the Strait of Georgia, Wednesday

Waterspouts are tornadoes over water and should be treated as such. A waterspout watch was in effect.

South Coast TornadoesData: Environment Canada
South Coast TornadoesData: Environment Canada. Global BC

The waterspouts did not make landfall and there were no reports of injuries or damage.

A study done by Environment Canada reveals the occurrence of up to five waterspouts in two days is incredibly rare.

Julie Leon
Julie Leon. Julie Leon

Based on data from 1998-2014, B.C. had an average of 6.5 waterspout reports per year, and half of those (3.25 per year) were on the South Coast.

Read more: B.C. storm included tornado, 130 km/h winds: Environment Canada

Data from the last 10 years, shows even fewer — only 3.6 waterspout reports per year in all of B.C.

Global BC
Global BC. Global BC

Although waterspouts occur most often as singular events, it is common for waterspouts to come in ‘families’ of sometimes two or more.

Waterspouts across the South Coast typically occur in the winter. However, waterspouts in May and June do occur.

 

 

