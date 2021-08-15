Canada election: Wellington–Halton Hills

Send this page to someone via email

The electoral district of Wellington–Halton Hills includes the Town of Halton Hills, along with parts of Wellington County, including Centre Wellington, Guelph/Eramosa, Puslinch and Erin.

Conservative candidate Michael Chong was reelected to this riding in 2019, garnering 47.4 per cent of the vote. The Liberal Party’s Lesley Barron came in second place with 19,777 votes, following the Green Party’s Ralph Martin, who placed third with 12.7 per cent of the vote.

The Conservatives have a stronghold over this riding, with Chong representing the region since its inception in 2004.

This region is home to 120,981 residents, nearly 100,000 of which are registered voters.

Immigrants make up roughly 14 per cent of this riding’s population, with recent immigrants coming from the U.K., India, and the Philippines. A large portion of the population in this riding speaks English as their first language, according to the 2016 Census.

About 54 per cent of the population age 15-plus in Wellington— Halton Hills has some form of post-secondary education. According to the 2016 Census, the unemployment rate stands at 4.8 per cent.

CANDIDATES:

Conservative: Michael Chong (incumbent)

Liberal:

NDP:

Green: