September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Wellington—Halton Hills

By Staff Global News

Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Wellington-Halton Hills

Elections Canada
Conservative incumbent Michael Chong is seeking his sixth term in a seat he has held onto since the Wellington—Halton Hills riding was created in 2004.

His latest victory in 2015 saw him get over 9,000 more votes than the Liberal candidate in second place.

The riding consists of the Town of Halton Hills, along with parts of Wellington County, including Centre Wellington, Guelph/Eramosa, Puslinch and Erin.

It is home to over 90,000 registered voters.

Candidates

Conservatives: Michael Chong (Incumbent)
Liberals: Lesley Barron
NDP: Andrew Bascombe
Green: Ralph Martin
PPC: Sylvain Carle

