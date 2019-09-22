Canada election: Wellington—Halton Hills

Conservative incumbent Michael Chong is seeking his sixth term in a seat he has held onto since the Wellington—Halton Hills riding was created in 2004.

His latest victory in 2015 saw him get over 9,000 more votes than the Liberal candidate in second place.

The riding consists of the Town of Halton Hills, along with parts of Wellington County, including Centre Wellington, Guelph/Eramosa, Puslinch and Erin.

It is home to over 90,000 registered voters.

Candidates

Conservatives: Michael Chong (Incumbent)

Liberals: Lesley Barron

NDP: Andrew Bascombe

Green: Ralph Martin

PPC: Sylvain Carle